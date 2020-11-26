Despite calls to stay home, holiday travel kicks into high gear

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Thanksgiving is tomorrow and millions of people across the country are sticking with plans to celebrate with loved ones despite COVID-19 case numbers going up.

Many travelers are not willing to miss out on seeing family and are convinced they can do it safely.

“Just making sure that when I am here in public that I am socially distanced from everybody and keeping my mask,” said traveler George Ruiz.

Public health officials said that staying home is the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19.

But if you must travel, airport officials said there are ways to stay safe.

“We encourage traveler to please still plan on arriving early. You can also bring up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer through security screening. We also encourage traveler to use their mobile boarding passes on their phones that’s kind of a touchless initiative or effort that they can do,” said Vikkie Calderon, spokeswoman for FYI.

AAA expects 50-million people to travel in some form for the holiday. 95% of which is expected to travel by car.

To encourage safe travel, the CHP will have a Maximum Enforcement Period beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and continuing through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29.

“This year with the Covid-19 pandemic thing might be a little bit different we are still anticipating quite a bit of traffic on the highways. Our officer are going to be out there not only looking for aggressive driver but also assisting motorists,” said Mike Salas, CHP Public Information Officer.

However it is that people chose to travel, they said gathering with family is what they look forward to.

“My grandma, she will be very happy to see me and she going to make her famous banana pudding,” said traveler Karla.