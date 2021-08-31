DeRuyter downplaying significance of playing Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. – After an impressive 45-0 thrashing of UCONN in its season opener Saturday at Bulldog Stadium, the Fresno State football team takes a big step up in competition this week, when the Bulldogs visit Eugene to face the Oregon Ducks, a team ranked just outside the top ten in both major polls.

And the matchup will feature a familiar face to Bulldog fans on the opposite side of the field, as former Fresno State head coach Tim DeRuyter is in his first year as the defensive coordinator at Oregon, after spending the last four years in the same role at Cal.



Hear what the former Bulldog head coach said about matching up against his former school, as well as some thoughts from Fresno State head coach Kalen DeBoer on DeRuyter’s legacy in Fresno.