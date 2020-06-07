Deputy killed following shooting in Santa Cruz mountains

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One deputy has died and another is injured following a shooting Saturday in the Santa Cruz mountains, according to officials.

Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, 38, was the deputy killed Saturday, officials confirmed in a press conference held Saturday evening by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Gutzwiller leaves behind a wife and young child, with another on the way. A vigil will be held for him Sunday at 2:26 p.m. outside the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers received a call about a suspicious van parked off the road near Jamison Creek and Boulder Creek. The caller saw guns and bomb making materials inside the van.

When deputies arrived, the van was seen leaving the area and then tried to follow it. Deputies found the van at a home on Waldeberg Road in Ben Lomond.

As deputies began to investigate, officials say they were shot at with gunfiere and multiple improvised explosive devices.

Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller was shot and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Another deputy was either shot or struck by shrapnel and struck by a car as the suspect fled the property.

Calls of a carjacking nearby soon followed as officers from departments throughout Santa Cruz County began arriving to the area, several of whom were involved in the arrest of the suspect, Steven Carrillo, who was reportedly armed was shot during his arrest.

Video sent in by a viewer shows the apparent arrest the suspect.

Warning: Video may contain sensitive material

The suspect survived and was treated and released from the hospital. He will be arrested for the murder of Sergeant Gutzwiller and other felonies.

Damon was a patrol supervisor and worked for the Sheriff’s Office since 2006.

“Words cannot express the pain we feel for Damon and his family,” Sheriff Jim Hart said, “He was the kind of person we all hope to be. Today, we lost a hero. We are grateful to have known him and we mourn with his family.”

The District Attorney’s Office is investigating the case.

LATEST: @SanJosePD investigators have arrived to the scene in #BenLomond.



Media still waiting on official information from law enforcement. #KRON4 pic.twitter.com/y3DTKHni6Y — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) June 7, 2020

#BREAKING Law enforcements agencies from across the Central Coast are helping agencies in #SantaCruz county with a large incident involving multiple victims. #KRON4 pic.twitter.com/S1SzlY1sO4 — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) June 6, 2020

