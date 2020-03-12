Deputy injured in Fresno; witness says shots were fired

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputy has been injured Wednesday following what witnesses say was a shooting.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place at Mayfair Drive and 6th Street in Fresno. Investigators say they do not know who fired the shots.

A witness told Eyewitness News that he heard one or two shots fired.

Streets in the area have been cordoned off while the investigation continues.

No other information was immediately available.

