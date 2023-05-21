FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search and Rescue personnel are actively working in the Pine Flat area at this time, searching for two young children reportedly in the water, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office says its deputies received a 9-1-1 call just before 2:00 p.m. Sunday, reporting that a 4-year-old and an 8-year-old child had been swept away down the Kings River, just below Pine Flat Dam. Deputies are asking people to avoid the area while they search for the children.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.