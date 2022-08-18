FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing adult.

Deputies say 38-year-old Jaime Zamora was last seen around 4:00 a.m. on Thursday in a neighborhood located near 9th Street and Oregon Avenue in the city of San Joaquin.

Zamora has down syndrome and does not communicate with others. For his safety, it is critical that he be found as soon as possible, according to deputies.

Zamora is 5 feet 9 inches tall and, weighs 220 lbs. with a medium skin complexion, brown eyes, and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and jeans.

Deputies are asking if you recall seeing someone resembling Mr. Zamora or maybe you gave him a ride somewhere to please contact the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center immediately by dialing (559) 600-3111.