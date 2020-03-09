Woman dead after officer-involved shooting in Dinuba, police say

DINUBA, California (KGPE) – A woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting Monday in Dinuba, according to police.

Officers say they responded shortly after 1 p.m. in the area of Millard and Crawford following a call about an irate individual. They arrived and attempted to calm her down.

“The officers were debriefing, thinking the situation was under control,” said Dinuba Police Lt. Abel Iriarte. “A short time later they heard what sounded like a gunshot. They observed a female holding a firearm and she shot at least one round in their direction.”

Lt. Iriarte says one of the two officers at the scene returned fire and a round struck the woman in the upper body. The woman was taken to the hospital. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Dinuba Police says the officer involved, will be placed on paid administrative leave while Tulare County Sheriff’s Office completes its investigation.

