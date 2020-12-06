Deputies investigate homicide near Corcoran

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Sunday morning near Corcoran.

Deputies responded to the area of Highway 43 and Orange Avenue just before 2 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim, said Commander David Dodd. A 42-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds to the front torso was found by arriving deputies.

The victim was taken to Adventist Medical Center in Hanford where he later died.

Witnesses described the suspect as a Hispanic man who is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has short black hair, Dodd said. The suspect was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with a long sleeve black shirt underneath while also wearing a black bandana that covered his face.

The suspect fled in a dark-colored 2005-2007 sedan that went north on Highway 43 from Orange Avenue.

The homicide continues to be under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Tyler Haener at 559-852-2818.