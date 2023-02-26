PLAINVIEW, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An armed robbery at a gas station Saturday night has deputies in Tulare County looking for several suspects who got away.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says the department was alerted to a report of a robbery at the Valley Fuel on Avenue 196 just after 7:30 p.m.

Deputies say they were told upon their arrival that four armed suspects entered the store and demanded cash before making their getaway.

Investigators say no one was injured in the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office did not say if customers were inside the store at the time, nor were suspect descriptions provided.

They ask anyone with information on this case to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.