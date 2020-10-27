Deputies find man dead in Orosi, searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a man dead in Orosi on Friday and are searching for the suspect.

At around 10:30 p.m. TCSO deputies were called to the area of Avenue 408 and Road 144 in Orosi regarding a suspicious death.

When they arrived, deputies found a man dead near the roadway.

During their investigation, detectives determined the victim had sustained injuries that indicated foul play was involved.

The victim appears to be a Hispanic man, 25 to 40 years old, 5’7”, 185 lbs., black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the possible identity of the victim or information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218, or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.

