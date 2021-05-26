Department of Social Services celebrates opening of new buildings

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – Fresno County and Clovis City leaders gathered for Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting for the Department of Social Services New Client and Adult Services buildings on the County of Fresno Clovis campus.

“Before this, in the City of Fresno, we had about 40 different locations. A lot of those weren’t public, they were just office buildings and we had about 12 different lobbies. And so, our clients would have to go to a lot of different places to get the services they needed,” said the Director of Fresno County Department of Social Services, Delfino Neira.

The one-stop location modernized its services, featuring 24 self-service stations and a computer lab to help clients with things like job searching.

“And then not only that, it’s a serious upgrade for the employees of Fresno County that work in the Department of Social Services. So, it really kills two birds with one stone,” said Fresno County Board of Supervisors Chairman, Steve Brandau.

About 2,200 of the 2,700 DSS employees will be stationed at the Clovis campus to work on assisting the more than 500,000 Fresno County residents seeking services.

“There are dozens of unincorporated areas. People who do live in poverty and do need assistance and right here in Fresno County. We do not forget anyone. Thank you, City of Clovis for stepping up, making this facility available,” said Fresno County District 5 Supervisor, Nathan Magsig.

The third building for DSS child welfare services is also underway at the Clovis location. The project organizers anticipate the total project completion cost coming in $800,000 under budget for a total of around $88 million. The director of DSS says they’re on schedule to finish by the end of 2021 and the pandemic isn’t stopping them from reaching their goals.

“Our intent was to have a better interface with the public and then with the pandemic and the changes to what’s required of us, we actually have grown since we started,” said Neira.