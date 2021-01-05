Dentists approved to administer COVID-19 vaccine in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Department of Consumer Affairs on Monday approved a public health emergency waiver allowing dentists to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the California Dental Association, this would most likely happen at hospital settings, clinics, and vaccination sites that are expected to be set up to meet the demand for the vaccine, rather than dental offices.

“Dentists are ready, willing and able to help administer COVID-19 vaccinations to the public,” CDA President Judee Tippett-Whyte, DDS, said in the statement. “We can help with surge capacity at clinics and vaccinations sites – wherever we’re needed to quickly administer vaccinations and save lives.”

Through the emergency waiver, dentists will receive additional training necessary through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that is targeted to vaccine administration and adverse reactions.

Officials with the CDA noted that dentists already have the ability to practice outside of their traditional scope of practice during declared states of emergency, under the implied or express direction of government entities.

As of Monday, only about 1% of California’s 40 million residents have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Newsom said the pace is “not good enough” as the virus continues to ravage the state.

The state’s death toll Monday topped 26,500 and confirmed cases neared 2.4 million since the pandemic began.