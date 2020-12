FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A dense fog advisory is in effect for parts of the Central Valley through Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.

The advisory is in effect through 1:00 p.m. Monday.

Officials advise visibilities will be reduced to zero at times and say it is very dangerous situation for drivers.

