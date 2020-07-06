Denny’s restaurant chain offering outdoor seating in some locations

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — As of last Wednesday, Denny’s restaurant chain has outdoor seating set up in some selected areas in Fresno, Sanger, Kingsburg, and Fowler.

Employees are also following safety guidelines, wearing masks and gloves at all times.

“With restrictions in place, guest safety is our top priority, so we literally had to think outside the box to come up with an area where our guests could still dine into Denny’s with their friends and family, but have peace of mind knowing that all safety precautions are being taken care of,” Denny’s District Manager, Steve White said.

All Denny’s locations are still offering curbside pickup options too.

