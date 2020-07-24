KSEE24 RESCAN /
Demonstrators gathered near Fresno City Hall in act of support for police officers

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A crowd of people gathering in Fresno in act of support for police officers Thursday afternoon.

More than 100 people, some in masks, some without, met at city hall then marched to police headquarter before heading to Courtyard Park.

The group says they want police officers to know they’re appreciated with everything going on in the world.

One participant says the group plans on getting vocal about issues, such as their anti-defunding police stance.

“We are the majority and it’s time for us to stop sitting on our couches and being silent, and it’s time for us to get out here and let everyone know including the politicians that we’re no longer going to be silent,” Participant, Tom said.

Organizers say the goal was for everything to remain peaceful.

