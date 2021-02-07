Demonstration held against possible rezoning of Fresno’s Tower District

News
Posted: / Updated:
February 07 2021 03:30 pm

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A demonstration was held Sunday against the possible rezoning of Fresno’s Tower District.

This stems from the impending sale of the Tower Theatre to Adventure church.

Those at the demonstration say the theater is not zoned for public assembly – only for commercial use.

They say if the rezone is allowed it will change the culture and nature of the Tower District.

“The Tower District is a district of bars, restaurants, nightclubs, gay clubs, and all of these businesses are essential for maintaining the Tower District as an arts-oriented bohemian community,” Concerned Tower resident, Jaguar Benett said.

Demonstrators say the current zoning plan is designed to nurture the Tower District as a walkable arts community.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com