Demonstration held against possible rezoning of Fresno’s Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A demonstration was held Sunday against the possible rezoning of Fresno’s Tower District.

This stems from the impending sale of the Tower Theatre to Adventure church.

Those at the demonstration say the theater is not zoned for public assembly – only for commercial use.

They say if the rezone is allowed it will change the culture and nature of the Tower District.

“The Tower District is a district of bars, restaurants, nightclubs, gay clubs, and all of these businesses are essential for maintaining the Tower District as an arts-oriented bohemian community,” Concerned Tower resident, Jaguar Benett said.

Demonstrators say the current zoning plan is designed to nurture the Tower District as a walkable arts community.