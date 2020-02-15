Democratic Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg spoke in Turlock

TURLOCK, Calif. (KSEE) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg had a packed schedule Friday, heading to Turlock right after a town hall in Sacramento.

Buttigieg was the keynote speaker at a fundraising dinner for the Stanislaus County Democratic committee.

“It’s a big deal. For decades, California has been ignored in these presidential contests, especially the Central Valley, which frankly gets ignored on most political contests, and so it’s wonderful to see a presidential candidate come,” Democratic Representative of Turlock, Josh Harder said.

Hundreds of democrats came to the event, ready to hear what Buttigieg had to say before making a decision on who to support as their candidate in the primary.

“I hope he tailors his message to what the valley is interested in, which is the cost of healthcare, water, jobs. Those are the most important issues to I think most of the people in this room,” Harder said.

“The vote by mail ballots are out in Stanislaus county and in California, so I think a lot of open minds, and they’re willing to hear and decide whether they’re going to support this campaign or this nomination or not,” Assyrian American Civic Club member, Keristofer Seryai said.

Buttigieg arrived to a very excited crowd and made sure to mention that he has a special connection to the Central Valley.

“What a treat to be back in the Central Valley. I bring greetings from my mother who was born in Modesto,” Seryai said.

Buttigieg addressed a range of topics during his speech, including immigration, health care, education, and jobs.

“It will be the day that we face challenges from global health security to cybersecurity to election security, that can only be met if we face them together. That’s what this is about,” Seryai said.

Next on his schedule is a fundraiser in Seattle on Saturday.

During his speech, Buttigieg said it’s fitting that he’s being called a presidential hopeful because running for office is an act of hope.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.