‘Demand just went through this roof’; Fresno County hatchery sees a surge in business

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – Eggs can be hard to come by on store shelves lately and, if they are there, they can be costly. That’s part of the reason many people are considering buying their own chickens to provide a reliable supply of eggs.

Belt Hatchery in Fresno County has seen a surge in demand since the COVID-19 outbreak. The company hatches 30,000 chicks from around 20 different breeds every week. The small commercial hatchery supplies mainly feed stores and independent farmers across the West Coast – and beyond.

Jim and Debbie Belt have owned the hatchery for 30 years, but it’s been in the family since the 1970s.

“For this season, when the COVID-19 hit, almost within a week the demand just went through this roof,” said Jim Belt.

Jim says the sudden interest in raising chickens comes in cycles when there is economic unrest. He says people look to them for food security and as a project to do with the family.

“It’s actually created a problem for us because the demand is way more than we can ever produce, and at a hatchery like this,” revealed Jim. “It’s not like we can just throw more eggs in the machine. We set our numbers the year before so we have no way to react to this.”

All they can do is make sure every egg laid is hatched.

“I was looking for eggs in the store, and I got 30,000 of them out there, so that shows you how tight it is,” said Debbie.

Not only does their phone ring off the hook, they have also had visitors who mistake them for a store.

“Some people will drive and show up here thinking we have chicks all days and we don’t, we have them one day (a week) and they are all at the Post Office by that night,” explained Debbie.

As busy as they may be keeping the supply chain moving, they say it’s nice to see people taking up Ag projects on their own.

“It’s kind of calmed down, I get that to some degree, but the mentality is still there. This may happen again so we don’t know if we are out of the woods so that’s why there is this continual push to get these birds,” said Jim.

