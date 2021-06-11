Delta variant detected in Fresno County, health officials urge residents to stay vigilant

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Per Fresno County data, around 52% of residents 12 years old or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and the county’s case rate has continued to decline.

However, Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra is still asking residents to not let their guards down.

“Thankfully everything is going in the right direction but we need to be mindful that we’re not done yet. We need to stay vigilant and we are also watching the variants,” Vohra said.

Vohra said more than 600 cases of variants have been identified in Fresno County in total — the vast majority of them are cases of the California variants and the UK variant.

However, Vohra said one case of the Delta variant has been detected in the county.

The Delta variant was first detected in India, and Vohra said the variant is concerning because it’s considered to be more contagious.

“From what I’ve been reading about this variant, it’s still vulnerable to the vaccines which is good news,” Vohra said. “I’ve asked my hospitals to really do variant analysis as much as possible and be very aggressive about testing for variants in the hospitalized population.”

And health officials are still urging residents to get vaccinated. While 52% of Fresno County’s eligible population is at least partially vaccinated, the numbers are still behind other counties and statewide.

“We’re gonna dig even deeper to our vulnerable communities because we’re not done. We’re still hitting street by street, neighborhood by neighborhood. That’s been our motto, no neighborhood is going to be left behind,” Fresno County Department of Public Health Interim Assistant Director Joe Prado said.

Come Tuesday, state health officials say those who are fully vaccinated will be able to take off their masks except for certain settings.

However, per Cal/OSHA, employees in workplaces will still have to keep their masks on and social distance until new proposals are adopted.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health is asking for patience and flexibility while rules at the state level are worked out.