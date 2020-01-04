Delano shooting victim, 19, identified as Fresno State student

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who was shot dead in Cesar Chavez Park Thursday night has been identified.

Nayeli Carrillo Gonzalez, 19, was shot at about 10:16 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene, according to coroner’s officials.

Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez said the woman was a student at Fresno State University who was on winter break.

A second person was wounded in the shooting but his injuries were not life-threatening, police said. His relationship to the woman was not known.

Three people approached the woman and other shooting victim in the park. They argued with the two, then shot them, Nevarez said.

The three fled in a dark-colored Malibu or Impala last seen going south on Highway 99.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Delano Police Department at 721-3377 or call the Anonymous Tip line at 721-3369.