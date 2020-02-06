Delano restaurant selling heart-shaped tacos for Valentine’s Day

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Janitzio Restaurant is selling and delivering tacos packaged in the shape of a heart in recognition of Valentine’s Day.

A Valentine’s Taco Box comes with five tacos and a 12-ounce soda while the Valentine’s Taco Tray is $22 and comes with 12 tacos and two sodas. The restaurant is only currently taking pre-orders for the boxes and trays through Feb. 13.

Delivering in Delano costs an additional $3 per delivery.

For more information or to make a pre-order, call the restaurant at 661-721-2823.