DeChambeau’s parents share in his U.S. Open win from home in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) — Jon and Jan Dechambeau, Bryson DeChambeau’s parents, had a lot on their minds as they went to bed Saturday night.

“I woke up probably four times during the evening, and got up early with nothing to do,” said Jon.

“Yeah, I couldn’t go to sleep last night,” said Jan, from their home in Clovis on Sunday, where they hosted a few friends to watch the U.S. Open’s final round.

They had reason to be a little jumpy.

Their son was in second place after three rounds at Winged Foot, and Sunday would bring arguably, his best chance yet to capture the first major championship of his golf career.

“Very nervous,” said Jan, when asked what she had been feeling during the first few hours of Bryson’s round on Sunday. “Munching on this and that. I probably gained five pounds today.”

Bryson started the day two strokes behind third-round leader Matthew Wolff. By the start of the back nine though, Bryson had surged in front, and then took a commanding lead into the final stretch of holes on the back nine. But even with a four-shot lead with only three holes left, Jon still couldn’t completely relax.

“Just a little bit of impatience, and a little bit of hope floating through my body,” said Jon.

The tension would eventually turn to triumph, and with the tournament all but guaranteed for Bryson after his tee shot on the 18th hole, Bryson let his parents know he was thinking about them while walking off the tee, saying into the NBC television camera, “Hi mom and dad, love you,” — to which Jan replied back to the television, “Love you too.”

Moments later, Bryson would clinch his six-shot victory, with a 7 1/2 footer for par on the 18th green, setting off a celebration for Jon and Jan in their living room — a celebration that included a virtual call to Winged Foot, organized by a staffer at the USGA, that caught Bryson by surprise a few minutes later.

When he spotted his parents on the Cisco video board outside the Winged Foot clubhouse, an emotional Bryson saying, “hi mom and dad, I did it.”

Jan telling Bryson, “oh, we wish we there buddy. We’re just so stinking proud of you.”

It was not only great television, but a moment Jon really appreciated, since he and Jan had hoped to be at Winged Foot in person, until the pandemic changed those plans.

“When they put it together (the virtual video call), where we could actually see him, and see the emotion,” said Jon. “That meant so much to our family, and my wife and I.”