DeChambeau’s journey to major title was a golfing evolution

CLOVIS, Calif. — On Sunday at Winged Foot in New York, Bryson DeChambeau had a simple thought after winning the 120th U.S. Open Championship.

“I did it.” said Bryson in his post-round press conference.

Because the journey from Clovis kid to U.S. Open champion has been an interesting one for DeChambeau — a journey made possible by the support of Bryson’s parents. They had to make some sacrafices to make sure Bryson could develop into a standout junior golfer.

“My parents have given so much up for me,” said Bryson. “I mean, there were times when I went to school without any lunch money.”

Then there was the drastic change with his equipment and swing Bryson underwent while in high school. With the help of local golf instructor Mike Schy, the very cerebral Bryson decided to blaze his own trail in the game and switch to single-length irons and a one-plane swing. Not everyone was excited about his unusual changes. Despite being one of the most highly-ranked high school golfers in the country, some big-time golfing colleges didn’t offer scholarships, because of Bryson’s unorthodox approach.

“Many nights and many days of back and forth, what are we gonna do with him?” said Bryson’s mother Jan from her home in Clovis Sunday, where she and her husband Jon watched their son win his first major on television. “He’s got all these single-length clubs. He’s never gonna get into a college. (But) all these things, they worked themselves out.”

You could say that.

SMU wasn’t scared away by the unique swing, and as a Mustang, Bryson became one of the top college golfers in the country, winning an NCAA individual championship as a junior. Later that summer, he added a U.S. Amateur title to his resume, and after turning pro after playing in The Masters as an amateur the following spring, he was very successful in his first few years on the PGA Tour, especially in 2018, when he won three times.

But Bryson being Bryson, another drastic change was on the way, starting in the fall of 2019.

“There are a lot of people in Fresno, and they recognize my wife and I,” said Jon. “So, we get a lot of questions, people asking us questions. Oh, why did he do this? Or how come he’s doing that?”

This change involved his body. Bryson turning heads in the golf world, by putting on 30-40 pounds of muscle, and becoming one of the longest hitters in the game. And using that newfound length off the tee, in a hyper-aggressive style, where he hit drivers on holes that had traditionally called for more conservative shots.

“It’s not wrong (Bryson’s new style),” said two-time Major Champion Zach Johnson, after he finished tied for 8th at the U.S. Open. “It’s just very different, but also very very effective.”

Bryson’s body change produced immediate results.

He was the hottest golfer on Tour for the first month after the PGA Tour’s restart in June, posting four consecutive top-ten finishes and a win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

There was still some doubt as to whether Bryson’s new aggressive game would translate to success in Major Championships, where the rough is way more penal. But after contending late into Sunday and finishing tied for 4th at the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in August, DeChambeau really proved the doubters wrong, with his virtuoso performance at Winged Foot. He won by six shots and was the only player who finished under par for the tournament, despite only hitting 23 of 56 total fairways (41.07%).

“To all of those people, just shhhhh,” said Jon, while putting his finger to his mouth. “You gotta learn to believe in him, because the kid doesn’t fail.”

By the way, Bryson says he isn’t done evolving as a player.

“Next week, I’m trying a 48-inch driver (several inches longer than a customary driver on tour)” said Bryson after his first major win. “We’re gonna be messing with some head designs, and doing some amazing things with Cobra, to make it feasible to hopefully, hit these drives 360-370 (yards), maybe even farther, we don’t know.”