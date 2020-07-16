DeChambeau pokes a little fun at Tiger after practice round

Tiger Woods of the US, right, and Bryson Dechambeau of the US walk off the tee at the 8th hole during a practice session at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. The 42nd Ryder Cup will be held in France from Sept. 28-30, 2018 at Le Golf National. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

DUBLIN, Ohio (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis East alum Bryson DeChambeau had some pretty special company at Muirfield Village on Wednesday, tuning up for the Memorial Tournament, by playing nine holes with Tiger Woods.

The entertaining twitter account, @GCTigerTracker, had a little fun with it, after Bryson’s recent muscle gain.

Off with Bryson this morning.



Call this one: The GOAT and The Girth pic.twitter.com/jUD9ZbOT5d — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) July 15, 2020

Don’t know for certain but I think Bryson is telling Tiger about how he ate an eighth grader for breakfast pic.twitter.com/gC7KG5fn3c — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) July 15, 2020

DeChambeau’s new body, and crazy-long drives, have been the talk of the PGA Tour recently, and the Central Valley native, poked a little fun at the 44-year-old Woods in his press conference afterwards.

“Even now, (Tiger) is hitting it pretty long.,” said DeChambeau. “There was a couple holes he hit it 320, 325 (off the tee). I’m like, that’s pretty good – for his age. It’s amazing for his age.”



Bryson and Tiger have played a lot of practice rounds together over the last few years, and DeChambeau mentioned Wednesday that he asks to play practice rounds with Woods, so he can learn from him.

Woods was asked about Bryson’s body transformation on Tuesday.

“What Bryson has done is no easy task,” Woods said. “He’s figured out a way to increase distance and maximize his efficiency with not only his driver but all of his clubs. He’s gotten stronger, faster, bigger, and has created more speed. More importantly, he’s hitting it further, but let’s look at the fact that he’s hitting it as straight as he is. That’s part of the most difficult thing to do. So the fact that he’s figured that out and has been able to rein in the foul balls to me has been equally as impressive as his gains off the tee distance-wise.”

Bryson posted four top 8 finishes in the first four weeks after the PGA Tour re-start, including a win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit two weeks ago.

After putting on some serious bulk during the layoff, Bryson’s swing speed has reached as high as 139.8 mph, and his ball speed has maxed out at a ridiculous 205.7 mph. According to Golf.com, he had 22 drives longer than 340 yards at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and he recorded the longest average driving distance (350.6) by a PGA TOUR winner.

Even Bryson has been a little surprised by how fast the body transformation has paid dividends.

“I thought maybe, if I work out this hard and I keep going, it’s gonna take maybe a year or two to get up to the speed’s that I’m at,” said DeChambeau Wednesday. “But surprisingly, I’ve found some methods in the golf swing that have allowed me to hit it a little bit straighter than I thought I was gonna be able to, and consequently, I’ve just felt that the harder I swing, sometimes the straighter it goes”



Bryson is the betting favorite this week in what is an incredibly strong field.

Also in the field on a sponsor’s exemption this week is former Clovis West and BYU star Peter Kuest. Kuest is still looking to make his first cut in his third start on Tour, having missed the cut at the Travelers Championship and the Rocket Mortgage Classic previously.