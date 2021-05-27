DeChambeau playing in made-for-tv match, feud with Koepka continues

Bryson DeChambeau watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during a practice round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(KSEE, KGPE) — The next big, made-for-television golf match is going to feature Central Valley native Bryson DeChambeau.



It was announced Wednesday that the Clovis East alum, the world’s fourth-ranked golfer, will partner with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and take on PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in The Match in Big Sky Montana on July 6.

Excited to team up with @AaronRodgers12 for The Match and take on @PhilMickelson and @TomBrady. Can’t wait to unleash the beast in Big Sky. Get your popcorn ready, this is going to be epic🍿 pic.twitter.com/ptZ0RoheWf — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) May 26, 2021

And after that news was announced Wednesday, the trash talk started on social media.



First, Brady got involved, referencing the feud that has been simmering between Bryson and fellow golfer Brooks Koepka, and the Packers decision to kick a field goal and not go for a touchdown, late in the 4th quarter of the Bucs NFC Championship game win over the Packers in January.

Koepka, who has had issues with DeChambeau’s slow play in the past, and was caught on a leaked Golf Channel video the other day mocking DeChambeau, then tweeted at Aaron Rodgers, apparently in reference to Aaron having to team up with Bryson in the Montana match.

Bryson then responded by chirping back at Koepka, the world’s seventh-ranked golfer, and Brady.

@BKoepka It’s nice to be living rent free in your head! — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) May 26, 2021

@TomBrady, once @AaronRodgers12 and I take down you and @PhilMickelson, you will feel just as deflated as those balls were in the AFC Championship game. pic.twitter.com/K3KobiDLya — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) May 26, 2021

With the back-and-forth was going on between DeChambeau, Koepka and Brady, Mickelson couldn’t resist getting involved, and may have had the best response of all.