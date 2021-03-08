DeChambeau gets advice from Tiger, then wins at Arnie’s place

Bryson DeChambeau holds up his championship trophy after winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis East product Bryson DeChambeau continues to blaze a new trail on the links. This week at Bay Hill, he was talking before the tournament about possibly driving the par-5 sixth hole, which would require about a 340-yard carry.

He gave the fans some entertainment with his driver on that par-5 over the weekend, but in the end, it was some clutch putts that ultimately made the difference on Sunday, as DeChambeau captured the Arnold Palmer Invitational by one shot over Lee Westwood, for his eighth career PGA Tour victory and his second this season.

Big gains for Bryson at Bay Hill. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/SKR5mU5DJM — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 7, 2021

DeChambeau finished at 11-under for the week and moved to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings. He shot a 1-under 71 on Sunday, which included no bogeys over his final 17 holes. That was especially impressive, considering the Sunday average of 75.49 was the highest for a final round since 1980.

The win was extra special for DeChambeau, because of the connection to Arnold Palmer, and because of some advice he got before the round from Tiger Woods.

“I think this red cardigan is not only for Mr. Palmer, but I would say it’s a little bit for Tiger, as well, knowing what place he’s in right now,” DeChambeau said. “I got a text from Tiger this morning and he had obviously done really well here, and was very instrumental in Mr. Palmer’s life as Mr. Palmer was to Tiger, and we just talked about, ‘just keep fighting no matter what happens, and play boldly like Mr. Palmer said.'”

DeChambeau birdied the par-5 sixth for the third time in the tournament Sunday, and did so after a bold shot with his driver. His 377-yard drive left only 88 yards to the hole.

Drive: 377 yards.

Distance to the pin: 88 yards.@B_DeChambeau does it again at No. 6.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/HYSyDvQCMm — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 7, 2021

Later in the round though, it was his putter that helped him get to the finish line atop the leaderboard.

On the par-4 eleventh, he made a 50-foot putt to save par, and on the 18th hole, he made a 5-foot putt par putt to win the tournament.

“He can overpower a golf course. So it’s fun to watch, I think,” said Westwood, who began Sunday with a 1-shot lead, and pushed DeChambeau to the end.