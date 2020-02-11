Decades-old jewelry found in the safe of a late Selma man: Is it yours?

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owners of jewelry left inside the home-based business of a deceased Selma man.

SELMA, California (KGPE) – Fresno County officials working through the belongings of a deceased Selma jeweler have discovered a safe full of jewelry — and want to reunite the pieces with their owners.

According to Fresno County Public Administrator’s Office, George Garabedian passed away in 2019 and had once operated a business in Selma called Geo’s Jewelry at 1937 High Street. The business closed down in 2010 after the roof collapsed and officials believe he continued to work out of his home.

Officials say inside the safe were several envelopes and inside the envelopes were items such as watches, rings, necklaces, earrings, and coins. Due to the minimal information on the envelopes, the Public Administrator’s Office is asking anyone who may have left items with Garabedian to get in contact with a detailed description of the item.

Contact can be made through Scott Stacey on (559) 600-8660 or email scott.stacey@fresnosheriff.org.

