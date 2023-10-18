FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Decades of service. Devoting much of her life to keeping neighborhoods safe, Roz Clark leaves a lasting legacy.

“Fresno is a better place because of the presence of Roz Clark,” says Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Dyer says he has many fond memories of Roz when he was a police officer and the former chief.

“Every single Neighborhood Watch Night Out and National Night Out, Roz would ride around with me in the police car to various events and that was her baby,” Dyer says.

Roz and her late husband Fred established Fresno’s Neighborhood Watch in 1970 and she served as president for 40 years.

The Clarks stepped up during Fresno’s biggest emergencies, like the 1994 Lear Jet crash on Olive Avenue. The Clark’s brought their RV to the crash scene which became the police command post.

Her daughter Donna Popp says family and community were Roz’s passion.

“Establishing the neighborhoods; going to each one, finding someone who was willing to commit to the neighborhood It took a lot of work,” says Popp.

Fred Clark passed away in 2017, but Roz continued the mission by honoring local officers each year at an award ceremony. She retired from Neighborhood Watch two years ago but left a lasting impression.

The Fresno Police Department remembered Roz on a social media post saying, “Thank you Roz for your many contributions and sacrifices that have made Fresno a better place to live.”