DeBoer excited about resources, tradition at Washington; thanks Tedford at introduction

Washington athletic director Jen Cohen, left, poses for a photo with Kalen DeBoer, right, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, during a news conference in Seattle, to introduce DeBoer as the new head NCAA college football coach at the University of Washington. DeBoer has spent the past two seasons as head football coach at Fresno State. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE, Wash. – It was a crazy 24 hours for former Fresno State head coach Kalen DeBoer. He finalized his new deal with the University of Washington, said goodbye to the Bulldogs, and then Tuesday, met his new team in Seattle.

And during his introductory press conference, DeBoer opened up a bit on why he decided to make the move to the Pac-12.



DeBoer said Fresno State is a “special place,” and as of last Thursday, when the Bulldogs played their regular-season finale at San Jose State on Thanksgiving Day, DeBoer said he was focused solely on his job with Fresno State. But in the end, the opportunity to more than double his salary, and take a job in a dynamic city like Seattle, at a program with big-time resources and tradition, was just too exciting to pass up.

“The resources are above and beyond anything I’ve been a part of as a head coach,” said DeBoer about the Huskies program. “Conference Championships are gonna be an expectation here, and National Championships is what are goal is. We’re gonna set our goals high, and being at a place where there are expectations is awesome, it’s an awesome thing.”

“This guy’s a winner, in every way,” said Washington Athletic Director Jennifer Cohen. “He’s gonna do things the right way, the Washington way & he’s gonna win doing it.”

DeBoer will be taking over a Washington program trying to rebound from a subpar season that included some on-field controversy, both of which contributed to Jimmy Lake being fired near the end of only his second season at the helm of the Huskies.

He didn’t go into specifics, but it sounds like DeBoer plans on bringing a few assistants from Fresno with him to Seattle, when he eventually puts together his new staff.

DeBoer thanked his former Bulldog players for helping him get to a point where he could be offered a job like the Washington job, and he made a point of thanking one of his mentors Jeff Tedford, who helped convince DeBoer that the Huskies job would be a great fit for him.

“I think just first and foremost, he just said this (Washington) is an amazing place, and I didn’t really have to ask why,” said DeBoer, in reference to what Tedford told him about the school. “And he knew this was a great opportunity for me, and I trust him.”

Tedford spent some time at Washington as an offensive consultant in 2016 under Chris Petersen, immediately before becoming the head coach at Fresno State. Ironically enough, according to many reports, Tedford appears to be the leading candidate to take over for DeBoer with the Bulldogs.