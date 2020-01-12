Death investigation underway at Lake McClure

Requests for a welfare check for a houseboat on the lake came in Saturday afternoon

MARIPOSA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is figuring out how two people ended up dead on a houseboat on Lake McClure.

Kristie Mitchell, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said calls came in Saturday afternoon requesting a welfare check for the two on the boat. Responding deputies would eventually find the deceased.

Right now, there is no suspicion of foul play, but the cause of death has yet to be determined. Mitchell said the deaths could be related to a carbon monoxide leak.

The sheriff’s office is still trying to find next of kin, so no identification or other descriptions of the deceased has been released yet.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.