Deadly shooting outside Parlier market was targeted, deputies say, but motive remains unknown

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE) – A Fresno County family is mourning the sudden loss of 57-year-old Israel Treviño Jr., who was shot and killed outside a Parlier market Sunday afternoon. His son, 33-year-old Israel Treviño III was critically hurt.

Authorities arrested 60-year-old Joe Gomez Jr. for the murder and attempted murder of the father and son. Investigators say they were targeted by Gomez and now they are trying to figure out why.

On Sunday, a relative says 57-year-old Treviño Jr. and his 33-year-old son Izzy went to El Rancho Market. It’s owned and leased out by Travino Sr., who lives next door.

Just after 4:15 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office says the Treviños got in an argument with a man outside the market.

“They heard shots ring out, two men then went down to the ground and they suddenly saw who we now know to be Gomez Jr. fleeing from a vehicle,” said Tony Botti with the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities arrested 60-year-old Joe Gomez Jr.; he is accused of shooting the father and son. Isreael Treviño Jr. did not survive and his son Izzy is now in critical, but stable, condition at the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office says Treviño Jr. recently retired from his job with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, where Izzy currently works. While the motive remains a mystery, authorities don’t believe it had anything to do with their careers in law enforcement.

“We are trying to learn more of the history, talking with family members, any dealings they may have had with this man,” said Botti.

Joe Gomez Jr. is facing multiple charges, including murder and attempted murder. His bail is set at over $1.5 million.