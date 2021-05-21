Deadly home invasion suspect arrested, one still on the run

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a second suspect tied to a home invasion in Lindsey that happened in 2020.

During a search warrant in the Farmersville area, 32-year-old Emiliano Camacho was arrested for marijuana-related offenses and booked into the Adult Pre-Trial Facility.

Prior to Camacho being released on bail, it was discovered his real name was Javier Lopez. In 2020, Lopez was identified as a suspect in a home invasion in Lindsay where a suspect was shot and killed by the homeowner.

Lopez was charged participating in a felonious crime, that resulted in a homicide.

Roman Sauceda Rueda

Deputies are also still looking for 21-year-old Roman Sauceda Rueda of Visalia, who was also a suspect in the 2020 home invasion.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Brad McLean or Sergeant Bryan Clower with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (559) 733-6218, or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194, or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.

