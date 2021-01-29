Deadly crash on Highway 99 causes traffic delays in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A deadly crash on Highway 99 caused traffic delays in Fresno on Friday night.

The California Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 5:30 pm near the Fresno Street onramp going northbound on Highway 99.

RELATED: 1 person dead after crash on Highway 99

Highway 99 was reduced to one lane while investigators cleared the accident site, which they believe could have been caused by road rage.

CHP Spokesperson Mike Salas said a black Lincoln pick-up truck and another car crashed into each other. The truck flipped at least one time before landing upside down.

“The driver, who was unfortunately not wearing a seatbelt,” said Sala. “Was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Cars were bumper to bumper during the traffic jam as investigators cleaned up the scene.

Salas said investigators do believe that road rage and speeding were involved in the accident.

One adult male died in the crash. Others had minor injuries but are expected to be okay.



Salas said the tragedy serves as a reminder to always buckle up.

“Such an important factor to help reduce those injuries,” said Salas.

CHP did not release the name of the driver that died.