Deadline extended for small business relief grant

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The due date for applications for the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program has now been extended.

The closing date for completed grant applications is now Jan. 13 at 12:59 p.m. Approval notifications will begin going out on Jan. 15.

More information on the program, as well as application guides are available at the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program website.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com