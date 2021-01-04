Deadline extended for small business relief grant

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The due date for applications for the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program has now been extended.

The closing date for completed grant applications is now Jan. 13 at 12:59 p.m. Approval notifications will begin going out on Jan. 15.

More information on the program, as well as application guides are available at the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program website.