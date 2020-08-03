Deadline approaching fast to enter exhibit for the Tulare County Fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The deadline is approaching fast to enter an exhibit for the Tulare County Fair.

This year, entries are being accepted online. Exhibitors will need to take a photo of their entry, post it to www.tcfair.org (instructions are available on the web site), and drop off the entry itself at the Fairgrounds office, 620 S. K Street for judging.

Entries are being accepted online until August 21. It’s free to enter your exhibits.

Fair officials say all entries are free and cash prizes will be offered in some categories. Winners will be announced online.

The Tulare County Fair is September 18 through the 20.

