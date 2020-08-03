Deadline approaching fast to enter exhibit for the Tulare County Fair

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The deadline is approaching fast to enter an exhibit for the Tulare County Fair.

This year, entries are being accepted online. Exhibitors will need to take a photo of their entry, post it to www.tcfair.org (instructions are available on the web site), and drop off the entry itself at the Fairgrounds office, 620 S. K Street for judging.

Entries are being accepted online until August 21. It’s free to enter your exhibits.

Fair officials say all entries are free and cash prizes will be offered in some categories. Winners will be announced online.

The Tulare County Fair is September 18 through the 20.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know