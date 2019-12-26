Daycare owner arrested after kids found behind false wall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – A Colorado woman accused of hiding 26 children behind a false wall at her daycare center has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse.

Court documents say 58-year-old Carla Faith was licensed to care for six children at her Colorado Springs site.

But police say ‘that when they visited the property in November, they discovered 26 toddlers in a basement with an entrance concealed by a false wall.

Faith was arrested Monday on suspicion of two counts of reckless child abuse without injury and a single count of trying to influence a public servant. She has posted bond.

