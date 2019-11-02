ONLINE ONLY: Dia de los Muertos, a day to celebrate those who are no longer with us

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Dia De Los Muertos is a three-day celebration to honor and celebrate those who have passed away.

It is a tradition that dates back to over 3,000 years ago.

“Traditional altars are made of three levels. The first level means the past and where we come from. The second level means life, where we are right now and the top level, number three is where we are going– once we have passed away,” said Alfredo Robles, Vice president of Arte Americas Board.

On the altar, families will place ofrendas “offerings” of things the person who they are honoring used to like. Some people put up, their loved ones favorite food, drinks, or a bottle of tequila.

In Mexico, it is said that it is an invitation for those who have passed away come to visit once a year on November 2.

“People do believe that the person comes a visits the family, that’s why they put up the food and drinks and visit that night,” said Robles.

Dia de los Muertos is celebrated all over South America, not just Mexico.

Arte Americas will be hosting a Cala Gala/Nueva Vida on Saturday, November 2, showcasing local talented local artists and musicians.

For more information on Dia de los Muertos events at Arte Americas click here.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.