Dawkins removed from COVID list

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills starting left tackle Dion Dawkins has been taken off the Reserve/COVID list.

Dawkins was placed on the list prior to the start of training camp.

The veteran has missed 12 training camp practices but has been on the sideline and watching the last few days.

The Bills first preseason game is on Friday in Detroit.

Buffalo Bills

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com