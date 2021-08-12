Dawkins removed from COVID list

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills starting left tackle Dion Dawkins has been taken off the Reserve/COVID list.
Dawkins was placed on the list prior to the start of training camp.
The veteran has missed 12 training camp practices but has been on the sideline and watching the last few days.
The Bills first preseason game is on Friday in Detroit.
Buffalo Bills
- San Francisco to require proof of COVID vaccine for indoor activities at restaurants, bars, gyms
- Caitlyn Jenner says she’ll only debate Newsom: ‘The only opponent’
- Dixie Fire surpasses half a million acres
- California man held in death of his 2 children in Mexico
- College professor suspected of setting 7 fires in California