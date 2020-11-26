David Valadao’s campagin declares victory

Hanford, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — David Valadao’s campaign is declaring victory in the race for the 21st congressional district.

The ballot has gone on for three weeks as the election workers continue to count mail-in ballots.

At this time, the Associated Press has not called the race.

However, the AP says, Valadao leads democratic incumbent TJ Cox’ by nearly 18-hundred votes.

There are still a little more than 2,000 mail-in ballots to be counted in Kern County.

The elections results will be made official on Dec. 11.

Valadao’s campaign released this statement on Wednesday:

“I’m once again overwhelmed by the Central Valley’s support and faith in me.



To everyone who fueled this campaign putting in long hours making phone calls, knocking doors and believing in this cause – thank you! I could not have done it without you. I commend TJ Cox for running a strong campaign and thank him for his service in Congress.



To the election workers in Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare counties – I appreciate your hard work over the past three weeks to make sure that every vote was counted fairly and accurately.



To all those who voted for me and those who didn’t – I will be a representative here to serve and fight for every resident of the Central Valley with an open door no matter your background.



This Thanksgiving, as the coronavirus continues to spread and our community and nation struggle, we desperately need relief. The only way we will get through this is by sticking together as Americans, not divided by political parties. When I head back to Washington every resident of the Central Valley has my word that I will continue to always put this community first.



I will not stop fighting to support families in the Central Valley fighting to bring more water to our communities, passing a COVID-relief package that will bring much-needed help to frontline workers and small businesses, working to improve our healthcare system so that everyone can get the care they need when they need it most.”