David Valadao leads TJ Cox, thousands of ballots still left to process

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – As of Friday at 5:30 p.m., Republican David Valadao leads Democrat Incumbent TJ Cox 52.1% to 47.9% in the 21st Congressional District race with 47.1% reporting, according to the Associated Press

The 21st Congressional District includes Kings County and parts of Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties.

On Friday at 3 p.m., an additional 48,000 votes were counted in Fresno County from Tuesday night. In total, around 328,000 ballots have been counted, according to its Friday’s results update.

Around 38,000 ballots are left to process in addition to any ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 20 at 5 p.m.

As of Friday at 5:30 p.m. Valadao is leading in Kings County, trailing in Kern County and neck and neck with Cox in Tulare and Fresno counties.

Although he’s leading by more than four percentage points, there are still thousands of ballots to process in Fresno, Tulare, Kern, and Kings counties, according to the secretary of state’s website.

It’s unclear how many of those ballots fall under the 21st Congressional District.

“We may not know until December. It may be like last time. This might be the last house race to be called,” said Thomas Holyoke, a political science professor at Fresno State.

“As votes come in, it’s entirely possible that many of the votes yet to come in from Fresno, King and Kern counties, maybe the very kind of mail-in votes that’s been breaking for the Democrats across the nation, which means that Cox could slowly start to close the gap exactly like two years ago,” Holyoke said.

