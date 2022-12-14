Porterville, Calif. (KGET) — Republican candidate for the 16th State Senate district, David Shepard, has announced he has requested a recount for all four counties in the district, according to a news release from his office.

Wednesday’s announcement follows the certification of results, which ended in a 20-vote margin between Shepard and his opponent, Democrat Melissa Hurtado.

“Given some procedural irregularities that our campaign has observed, I believe that a recount is necessary. This is a historically close election and it is imperative that every legally cast vote be counted.” David Shepard

Shepard has previously stated there have been several uncounted “cured” ballots in Fresno County and procedural issues in the way votes were processed in Kern County, the release said.