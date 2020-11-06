Davante Adams making case as best receiver in the NFL

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jamar Taylor during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Now in his seventh year in the NFL, and after another scintillating performance on Thursday night, former Fresno State star Davante Adams is starting to get questions about possibly being the best wide receiver in the game.

“I think that’s fair to say,” Adams said via Packers.com, after finishing with 10 receptions, for 173 yards and his league-leading eighth touchdown catch of the season, in Green Bay’s 34-17 win over San Francisco Thursday night. “I think that’s not being conceited; that’s just being confident. I think obviously what I’ve done and what I’m going to continue to do is going to prove that, to anybody who isn’t on board with that. At the end of the day, I’ll tell you yes, absolutely, I think I’m the best wide receiver in the game, but there’s a lot of things that go into me being able to make that statement.”

In what was a homecoming game for Adams, who played his high school football at Palo High School in the Bay Area, Adams became the first player in NFL history with three games of 10 receptions for at least 150 yards in his team’s first eight games of the season. And remember, he played in only six of those games, after missing a couple games earlier in the season while dealing with a hamstring injury.

According to the NFL media department, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound receiver, who caught 233 passes for 3,031 yards and 38 receiving touchdowns in his two years (2012-2013) at Fresno State, is the first NFL player in the Super Bowl era with 50 or more catches, 600-plus receiving yards and at least eight touchdowns in his first six games of an NFL season.

Adams has been blessed with some great quarterbacks in college and the NFL, catching balls from Derek Carr in college, and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers with the Packers.

“He’s such a great player,” said Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers about Adams. “We hit him with a lot of different things tonight. Hit him on the first possession with a go ball that he made a nice adjustment on. On the last possession we were in on an inside go route. He’s so talented, he can do it all, handles himself the right way. Just a joy to play with. A special guy.”

For his part though, Adams isn’t spending too much time reflecting on his impressive numbers, because he’s got bigger goals in mind.

“I haven’t really taken a step back to look & reflect just yet because I’ve only played six games & I feel like there’s still a lot more to do,” said Adams.