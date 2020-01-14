Dashcam and body camera footage show a high-speed police chase end in terrifying crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UTICA, Michigan (WDIV/NBC News)  Newly released police video shows the moments leading up to a terrible crash in Utica, Michigan.

According to authorities, at about 6 p.m. on December 21st, a Dodge Charger was witnessed by police driving faster than 60 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone.

When police attempted to pull him over, the driver of the Charger sped up and crashed into a Ford F-150 sitting at a stoplight. The force of the collision threw both vehicles into the median.

The driver is a 19-year-old man who was driving on a suspended license. 

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know