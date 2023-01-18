BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Damar Hamlin has taken steps toward returning to team activities at the Bills’ practice facility two weeks after the defensive back went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field during a game.

Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Hamlin has been present “almost starting daily” but has not taken part in team meetings.

“Dipping his toe back in here,” McDermott said prior to the Bills’ walk-through session, “getting on the road to just getting back to himself.”

“It’s limited,” McDermott added. “Just trying to get back to a little bit of a routine and just get himself back acclimated again and take it one step, baby step at a time here.”

Every other player on the 53-man roster participated in the walk-through, McDermott said, as the Bills prepare to host the Bengals on Sunday in an AFC Divisional playoff game.

Quarterback Josh Allen said seeing Hamlin has helped the Bills focus on this week’s game and alleviate the emotional residue from watching their teammate’s collapse on the field.

“Everyone is chomping at the bit to talk to him,” Allen said. “It’s been good to see him have a smile on his face, and guys love having him back in the building.”

Center Mitch Morse said, “there’s a lot of reprieve from seeing him and carrying conversations, chewing the fat. He seems to be, I think, still physically very tired. But they guy’s in great spirits. And that also helps with the recovery process for all of us as well.”

The 24-year-old Hamlin continues what doctors have referred to as “a remarkable recovery” since his heart stopped after being hit squarely in the chest by Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of a since-canceled game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

“That experience, we’ll carry that with us and there’s a challenge to that,” McDermott said. “There’s also a lot of good that came from that, as opposed to the other piece of it right now.”

Hamlin spent his first two days at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center under sedation and breathing through a ventilator. Upon being awakened, Hamlin showed no signs of neurological damage and within four days of his arrival was breathing on his own as well as walking and talking.

He first interacted with his teammates on Jan. 6, when Hamlin appeared by videoconference from his hospital room. He flexed his muscles and spoke to them, saying, “Love you boys.”

Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills’ facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center.

“When people can put aside their agendas for the common good of accomplishing one goal we can be pretty good as a society in America, and in the world for that matter,” McDermott said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.