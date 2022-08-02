FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man could face up to 40 years in prison in connection with the sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.



Brent Cox appeared in court on Tuesday, where he agreed to a deal to plead guilty to five charges, including control of child pornography, continuous sexual abuse of a minor, and arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd.



Cox was originally charged in 2021 alongside his wife Jilian Cox and his girlfriend Tammy Schreiner.

Authorities say that three were in a “throuple,” and Schreiner and her 12-year-old daughter were living with the couple at the time of the abuse.



Officials with the DA’s office say Brent Cox is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 14.