MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found guilty of causing great bodily harm, including hitting a victim over the head with a wrench, according to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

According to officials, On Nov. 13 2021, the Merced County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home near Griffith and August Avenues between Delhi Hilmar in Merced County for a report of an assault. Officials say a witness and the victim identified Travis Blair as the attacker. Blair had fled the scene on a motorcycle according to officials.

On Dec. 17 2021 officials say they located Blair and he was arrested for the assault.

During a jury trial, two witnesses testified to seeing Blair attack the victim with a wrench, hitting him in the head repeatedly. The victim also gave testimony about what he could remember, according to officials.

The assault caused a laceration on the victim’s head that required several staples to close, according to officials.

Blair, along with two family members and his girlfriend testified that Blair was at the Travel Lodge in Turlock, and did not leave his hotel on the day of the incident.

On Tuesday a Merced County jury found Blair guilty of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury. The Jury also found it to be true that Blair personally inflicted great bodily injury to the victim.

In addition to finding Mr. Blair guilty, the jury also found the following sentencing factors in aggravation true as well – the crime involved acts disclosing a high degree of cruelty, viciousness or callousness, the defendant used a weapon at the time of commission of the crime, and the victim was particularly vulnerable.

According to officials, Blair is facing up to seven years in prison.