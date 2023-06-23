FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 35-year-old Devin Ratliff will now spend a maximum of 40 years in prison after he accepted a plea deal from the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday.

It has been just over seven years since 20-month-old Rashad Halford Jr.’s life was taken on June 21, 2016.

Devin Ratliff initially faced a 114-year prison sentence, but the initial murder charge in the case was reduced to voluntary manslaughter.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, Fresno’s Chief of Police at the time of the homicide and arrest, said he agrees with the DA’s decision to seek the deal.

“Not knowing what’s going to resonate with that jury pool or not, sometimes it is best to enter into some type of a plea. So, that you can make certain that individual goes to prison and in this case spends four decades in prison,” he said.

In 2018, Dyer was very emotional when Ratliff was arrested in southern California, nearly two years after the shooting. He said it was so hard because he had a grandchild that was also 20 months old when the toddler was shot.

“This causes you to reflect on how much pain that family must have been in. I know that if I would lose one of my grandchildren, I could not stand to bear that pain,” said Mayor Dyer.

We also spoke to Rashad Sr. back in 2016. He says he had his son in his arms when police say Ratliff opened fire.

“He didn’t even get a chance to live his life. He didn’t even get a chance to talk, say his first words you know? And stuff like that hurt,” said Rashad Halford Sr. back in 2016.

The initial murder charge, while reduced to voluntary manslaughter, is still a homicide but is defined as “a sudden quarrel or heat of passion”.

Ratliff will be eligible for parole after 34 years with good behavior and could get out earlier with time credits.

“With our California prison system, far too many people are getting out of prison long before they should and these good time credits are being given out like, like candy,” said Dyer.

Devin Ratliff will be officially sentenced on August 4.