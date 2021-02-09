CVS Pharmacy pushing COVID-19 vaccinations date

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — CVS Pharmacy will start its COVID-18 vaccination clinic on February 12th. The vaccinations were originally scheduled to begin on the 11th, but CVS wanted to ensure in-store availability.

CVS Health said the COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered to eligible populations at a limited number of CVS Pharmacy locations across 11 states through appointment only. You can make an appointment on CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. Those without online access can contact customer service at (800) 746-7287.

According to CVS, the scheduling system will open on Feb. 11.