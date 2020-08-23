Culver City couple rescued after being stuck at Sequoia National Forest in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A couple from Culver City was rescued by Tulare County Search and Rescue Team Friday at Sequoia National Forest.

Deputies say they received an emergency call at around 9:00 a.m. from a teenager saying his parents were stuck near Seven Teacups Trail.

Authorities were able to find the couple and bring them to safety and say the couple was very dehydrated but in good condition.

Sheriff Boudreaux says he wants to remind everyone how important it is to be familiar with an area you are traveling to, as well as being prepared in case you get stuck.

