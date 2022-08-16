FRESNO, Calif. – Fresno State senior receiver Jalen Cropper stars in a couple new commercials for Fresno First Bank.

Wearing a business work outfit, along with football gloves, Cropper makes some one-handed catches in the street in one of the commercials, and in the other commercial, Cropper gets a new customer for the bank by saying on the phone, “I stayed local, so you should bank local.”



Cropper is a Parlier native who played high school football at both Sanger and Buchanan.

He turned down several offers from Power-5 programs to stay close to home and play for the Bulldogs.

Cropper is on the preseason watch list for the the Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to the nation’s best FBS wide receiver.

In three seasons (29 career games) at Fresno State, Cropper has accumulated 1,615 yards receiving and 16 receiving touchdowns.

Last season, he was the Bulldogs leading receiver with 85 receptions for 899 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He also rushed for two scores.

The new NIL rules allow Cropper to partner with Fresno First Bank on these commercials.

The bank has previously featured other Bulldog athletes, like former softball player Hailey Dolcini and former basketball star Orlando Robinson, in their commercials.